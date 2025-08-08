Central African Republic sets 28 December 2025 for pivotal general elections

The Central African Republic (CAR) will hold its general elections on December 28, 2025, the country’s electoral authority announced Thursday. The vote will include presidential, parliamentary, regional, and municipal elections—marking a crucial test for the nation’s stability as President Faustin Archange Touadera seeks a controversial third term.

President Touadera, first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, declared his intention to run again in late July.

His candidacy comes amid gradual improvements in CAR’s security situation, though the country remains fragile after years of conflict.

Critics argue that extending his rule could undermine democratic progress, while supporters credit him with restoring stability.

A packed election day

Voters will cast ballots in four simultaneous elections:

Presidential (first round), Parliamentary, Regional,

Municipal (previously delayed due to voter roll and funding issues),

An estimated 2.3 million voters are registered, including 749,000 new registrations, signaling heightened political engagement.

Security improvements and lingering challenges

CAR has seen reduced violence since Touadera’s government, backed by Russian mercenaries (Wagner Group), pushed back rebel forces.

However, two-thirds of the country remains under insurgent or militia control, raising concerns about election security.

Observers warn that logistical hurdles and potential unrest could disrupt voting in volatile regions.

This election will determine whether CAR continues its current trajectory or faces renewed instability.

With Touadera’s opponents questioning the fairness of the electoral process and armed groups still influential, the December vote could either consolidate peace—or reignite tensions.