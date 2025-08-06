Ghana mourns loss of top Ministers in military helicopter crash

Ghana is reeling from the tragic loss of two government ministers and six others after a military helicopter crashed in the southern Ashanti region on Wednesday.

The crash claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, along with three other senior officials and three Air Force crew members.

At a press conference, Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff to President John Mahama, called the incident a "national tragedy."

“The president and the government extend heartfelt condolences to the families of our comrades and the service members who died in the line of duty,” he said.

The Ghana Armed Forces earlier confirmed that radar contact was lost with a Z-9 military helicopter during its flight. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Victims of the crash:

Government Officials:

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah – Minister for Defence Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed – Minister for Environment, Science and Technology Alhaji Muniru Mohammed – Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr. Samuel Sarpong – Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Samuel Aboagye – Former parliamentary candidate

Air Force Crew:

6. Squadron Leader Peter [Full Name Not Released]

7. Flying Officer Twum Ampadu

8. Sergeant Ernest Addo

Flags across Ghana have been lowered to half-mast, and national mourning is expected to be declared in the coming days.

More updates will follow ......