Ghana's ex-finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta detained by US immigration authorities

FILE - Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana's then-finance minister, speaks during the G-24 news conference in Washington on April 19, 2018.   -  
Jose Luis Magana/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Ghana

Ghana’s former finance minister Ken Ofori Atta has been detained by US authorities, his lawyer said late on Wednesday.

Ofori-Atta, who is in the US for medical treatment, is wanted at home on suspicion of corruption. He was declared a fugitive last February and formally charged in November.

He was detained over the status of his current stay in the United States, his lawyer said, adding that he expects the matter to be resolved expeditiously.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement database lists Ofori-Atta as being held in a facility in Virginia.

The 66-year-old served as finance minister from 2017 to 2024 under former president Nana Akufo-Addo and oversaw contentious tax reforms and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

