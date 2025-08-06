Ethiopia appoints new envoy to Somalia as ties improve

Another new page in Ethiopia-Somalia ties.

Suleiman Dedefo presented his credentials to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Tuesday, in a sign that relations between the two Horn of Africa neighbors continue to improve.

Addis Ababa and Mogadishu had been embroiled in a bitter row prompted by Ethiopia's quest for sea access from Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia.

The deal was rejected by Somalia which considers Somaliland its sovereign territory. It accused Ethiopia of violating its territorial integrity.

Tensions only eased after Turkey's mediation.

In December 2024, the leaders of Ethiopia and Somalia signed the Ankara Declaration, a Turkish-brokered agreement that helped de-escalate tensions and laid the groundwork for renewed dialogue.

The declaration also included a commitment to hold talks over Ethiopia’s search for sea access.

In April 2024, Somalia expelled Ethiopia’s ambassador, declaring him persona non grata and gave him 72 hours to leave the country.