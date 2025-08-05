Former Arsenal star Thomas Partey granted bail on rape and sexual assault charges

Midfielder faces five counts of rape and one sexual assault charge as he vows to fight allegations

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to face five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The charges relate to alleged incidents that occurred between 2021 and 2022, during his time with the North London club.

The Ghanaian international, now a free agent after leaving Arsenal last season, was granted conditional bail following the hearing.

Partey "strongly denies" all charges

The 30-year-old arrived at court wearing a dark zip-up sweater and carrying a suit jacket, maintaining a composed demeanor as the charges were read.

His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, issued a firm statement on his behalf, saying, "Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him.

He is determined to finally clear his name and looks forward to the opportunity to present his case in court."

Police investigation dates back to 2022

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed that their investigation into Partey began in February 2022 after receiving an initial report of rape.

The case has since developed into multiple charges, though further details about the allegations remain undisclosed due to legal restrictions.

Career in limbo amid legal battle

Partey’s future in professional football now hangs in the balance as he prepares to fight the charges in court.

After a mixed spell at Arsenal, where injuries hampered his consistency, his contract expired at the end of the 2023-24 season, leaving him without a club.

The legal proceedings could further complicate any potential return to the sport.

Next steps in the case

The case is expected to proceed to a higher court in the coming weeks, where Partey will formally enter a plea.

Legal experts suggest the process could take months, if not longer, given the severity of the allegations.

As the situation develops, the football world watches closely, awaiting further clarity on the allegations against the former Premier League star.