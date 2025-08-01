Galatasaray smashes transfer record with €75m Osimhen signing

Istanbul Club Secures Super Lig Top Scorer on Four-Year Deal

Galatasaray has rewritten Turkish football history by completing a €75 million permanent transfer for Victor Osimhen from Napoli, shattering the league's previous record held by Fenerbahçe's Youssef En-Nesyri (€20m).

The Nigerian striker signed a four-year contract with a 10% sell-on clause after his explosive loan season yielded 26 league goals.

Record-Breaking Deal Finalized

The Super Lig champions officially announced the signing Thursday after weeks of negotiations.

Head coach Okan Buruk had hinted at the impending deal earlier this month, culminating in Turkey's most expensive transfer ever.

Osimhen's move eclipses the league's previous benchmark by 275%.

Goal Machine Delivers Silverware

The 26-year-old dominated Turkish football last season: 26 goals in 30 Super Lig matches (89.4 min/goal),18.8% conversion rate from 138 shots, 5 Cup goals, including a brace in the final vs. Trabzonspor.

His contributions propelled Galatasaray to a domestic double.

European Interest Thwarted

Despite strong links to Manchester United and Saudi's Al-Hilal, Osimhen chose to remain in Istanbul.

The deal marks Galatasaray's fourth major signing this window after Jakobs, Frankowski, and Sané – signaling ambitious plans for their Champions League campaign.