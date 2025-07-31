World's longest lightning flash confirmed over central US

It may look like science fiction, but scientists have confirmed a real and record-breaking lightning flash that stretched across the central United States. The single, continuous bolt extended 829 kilometers from eastern Texas to near Kansas City, Missouri. It is now officially recognized by the World Meteorological Organization as the longest lightning flash ever recorded.

The flash occurred during a large and complex thunderstorm system in 2017. However, the full scale of the event has only recently been verified thanks to advanced satellite technology.

“What we have discovered is a new record-breaking lightning flash,” said Michael Peterson, Senior Research Scientist at Georgia Tech Research Institute. “We call these mega flashes because they are much larger and more hazardous than ordinary lightning.”

The breakthrough highlights how space-based lightning instruments are transforming weather research. Unlike ground-based systems that offer detailed readings within limited areas, satellites can track storms across entire regions. This broader view allows scientists to capture massive events that would otherwise go undetected.

Researchers say this leap in technology was key to identifying the 829-kilometer flash. Without satellite tools, ground arrays alone would have missed it unless the storm passed directly overhead.