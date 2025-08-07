Welcome to Africanews

Moroccan forecasters warn of intense heatwave with thunderstorms

A boy jumps into a river to cool down during a hot day in Rabat, Morocco, 25 June 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with EBU

Morocco

Morocco’s weather office has issued a new warning for intense heat in several provinces over the coming days.

Forecasters say people can expect a sharp rise in temperatures through to Sunday, increasing to as much as 47 degrees Celsius.

Along with this, the weather office says there will be violent local thunderstorms in the mountainous and Saharan regions, accompanied by gusts of wind and hail.

It warns that brief but intense rain could see as much as 30mm dumped on the region over a short period of time, which could cause flooding.

The authorities are urging Moroccans to avoid going outside during the hottest hours of the day, to drink lots of water, and avoid physical exertion.

Coastal residents have recently been enjoying cooler weather, with temperatures of between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius.

