Tracee Ellis Ross redefines solo travel in new docuseries: "It’s about joy, not just adventure"

For nearly 30 years, Tracee Ellis Ross has been carving out her own path—literally. The Emmy-winning actor and producer is now sharing her unique approach to solo travel in a new Roku Channel docuseries, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, offering a refreshing perspective that prioritizes self-discovery, safety, and the art of savoring one’s own company.

Unlike the typical narrative of solo travel as a high-adrenaline pursuit, Ross’s philosophy is rooted in mindfulness and joy.

"I am sharing my particular version of solo travel, which is not about adventure," she explains in the series. "It’s about how I can experience my own company in a joyful, holistic way—while still being in beautiful places and discovering new things."

Filmed across Morocco, Mexico, and Spain, the three-part series follows Ross as she dines alone, explores vibrant markets, and reflects on the empowerment of solitude.

Safety First: A Guide for Marginalized Travelers

Ross, who takes at least one solo trip annually, emphasizes meticulous planning—especially for women, LGBTQIA+, non-binary, or disabled travelers.

"Ask yourself how to create safety with whatever vulnerabilities you have," she advises. "Do your diligence to ensure your destination respects who you are."

Her practical tips include: researching local attitudes toward marginalized groups.

Practicing confidence (like walking into restaurants alone).

Building itineraries that balance spontaneity and security.

The Lifelong Benefits of Traveling Alone

For Ross, solo travel isn’t just a getaway—it’s a training ground for resilience.

"I gain muscle strength around being comfortable in discomfort," she says, comparing it to a baseball player swinging two bats to make one feel lighter. "When I return to daily life, I have the tools to navigate challenges and still find joy."