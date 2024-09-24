Welcome to Africanews

Lebron James premieres in Netflix series

Lebron James premieres in Netflix series
Domantas Sabonis, from left, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Edwards arrive at the premiere of "Starting 5" on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024   -  
Chris Pizzello/Invision
By Rédaction Africanews

Netflix

Lebron James, Domantas Sabonis, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards are pulling back the curtain and bringing audiences behind the scenes for the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Netflix's documentary series, "Starting 5," gives sports fans a fresh look at some of the top basketball players in the professional league. The five athletes walked down the Los Angeles red carpet on Monday night to celebrate the series ahead of the upcoming basketball season.

A few weeks earlier, James, Tatum and Edwards brought home the gold medal playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tatum, who plays for the Boston Celtics, says that entering a new season after winning the championship in June doesn't influence his approach to his upcoming time on the court.

"It's a privilege to have the target on your back. And it's not like we try to defend the title. We try to go win the title. So, we're not being hunted. We trying to go out and hunt other people," he said.

"Starting 5" premieres on Netflix on October 9.

