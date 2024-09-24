Basketball stars take to the red carpet for Netflix 'Starting 5' premiere

Basketball heavyweights including LeBron James and Anthony Edwards, who are to star in Netflix's new sports series 'Starting 5', took to the red carpet on Monday for the premiere of the show.

The ten-part series gives viewers a taste of the 2023-24 NBA season, weeks after James and Edwards brought home the gold medal playing for Team USA in this year's Paris Olympics. They did so alongside Jason Tatum, who also features in the show.

Speaking at the premiere, Tatum expressed his hopes for the upcoming basketball season: ''Hopefully we can, you know, try to do it again. You know, it was an incredible season,'' he acknowledged. ''We accomplished—made history and just really want to enjoy that.''

The series, which also features Domantas Sabonis and Jimmy Butler, will be available on Neflix from October 9th.