TV series "Queen Sugar" enters final season

After seven successful series, producer Ava Duvernay is saying goodbye to TV series "Queen Sugar".

"I wanted this to be a time capsule of black people living at this time for us to celebrate ourselves but also for us to allow other people to become acquainted to all of the different aspects of our lives. I feel like we've done that. It's been an honor to kind of be as particular with this series as I am...... I'm going to miss it, but it's kind of like when your baby graduates; you have to send them off into the world so that's what today is", said executive producer Ava Duvernay.

The show has been known to cross boundaries of race, civil rights and poverty which has resonated with the people of New Orleans, where the show is set.

"It's like the best job you can have. As a person in my position, trying to lead the troops. Everyone has supported me and lifted me up and we really are an ensemble. We really do love each other and work together as a family. That's something else that's rare on a set" confessed actor Rutina Wesley who plays character Nova Bordelon.

For actor Omar Dorsey, who plays character Hollywood, the show crosses many boundaries.

"We hit home to a lot of people man. The thing that I love the most, honestly, is when I'm just walking down the street, at any given time, anywhere in the United States, or in Africa or Canada, they'll be like what's up Hollywood? It means that I've struck a chord, that we've struck a chord to the audience", said Dorsey.

In the final week of filming, the Mayor of New Orleans, Latoya Cantrell held an event at Queen Sugar's studio to give Duvernay a key to the city.

"Tackling key issues, social issues that we're living with and dealing with and working through them every single day. So, it's relevant to our viewers. It's relevant to the citizens of our city and we see that as a reflection of the viewership across the country and really across the world", said Mayor of New Orleans, Latoya Cantrell.

The final season of Queen Sugar premiers on Tuesday September 6th, 2022.