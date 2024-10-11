Festival season kicks off in India, with colourful celebrations underway

Durga Puja celebrations are underway across India, with thousands gathering at temporary shrines to Hindu goddess Durga, who is seen as the mother of the universe and worshipped for her graciousness and fearsome power.

It is the biggest festival for India’s Bengali community and is marked by the installation of elaborately decorated images of the goddess, with feasts, music and dance to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

Devotees dance in front of the idol, moving to the beats of “dhak”, a traditional drum that is an integral part of Durga Puja festivities.

The festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by the lion-riding goddess, marking the triumph of good over evil.

The goddess is welcomed with ritual prayers and offerings, and remains as a guest until the 10th day, when the idol is ceremonially immersed into a nearby river or another body of water.

New Delhi student Arjun Verma said the festival unites people.

“Durga Puja is something that really unites people together and with all the music that’s going on, it takes you to another place. You don’t feel like you are in Delhi, a place full of pollution,” he said.

In New Delhi, hundreds of temporary shrines, also known as pandals, have been set up.

The annual religious festival is also popular social event, with a variety of traditional Bengali delicacies being offered to the visitors including Jhalmuri, the spicy puffed rice snack and Puchka, an Indian street food.

During the celebrations, festival-goers make their way from shrine to shrine, admiring the public performance of religion and art and enjoying musical shows.

Durga Puja festival in West Bengal has been given UNESCO's recognition as part of the "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.’’