Former German Foreign Minister Baerbock to lead UN General Assembly

Germany’s Annalena Baerbock was elected by secret ballot Monday to be President of the United Nations General Assembly at its 80th session.

In accordance with the established regional rotation, the President of the eightieth session of the General Assembly is to be elected from the Western European and Other States Group. Baerbock obtained 167 votes.

The President of the seventy-ninth session of the General Assembly, Philemon Yang said, “it is fitting that in this milestone 80th year of the General Assembly, leadership should fall to someone whose career has been defined by an unwavering commitment to multilateralism.”

The vote, conducted by secret ballot at the request of Russia, was largely seen as a formality—Baerbock was the sole candidate for the one-year position.

Baerbock secured a strong mandate, receiving nearly twice the number required to win.

As President, she will oversee the organization of plenary sessions among the body’s 193 member states and serve as a symbolic figure representing the Assembly on the global stage.

She will assume the role as the several wars grind on around the world.

“Today, we live in challenging times. We are walking on a tightrope of uncertainty. At the birth of the United Nations, 80 years ago, reminds us we have lived through difficult times before, and it's up to us to take on these challenges.” Annalena Baerbock said during a speech to the General Assembly.

Baerbock will be the fifth woman to lead the UN’s main policymaking body.