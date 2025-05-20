Welcome to Africanews

South Africa's president in United States to 'reset' relations with Washington

South Africa's president arriving in Washington  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

South Africa

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived  in the United States on Monday ahead of a Wednesday meeting with President Donald Trump.

His state visit comes at a time when his country’s relations with Washington are at the lowest they have been in decades.

Ramaphosa is hoping to reset and revitalise bilateral relations between the two countries – particularly with regards to trade.

Since his return to office, Trump has cut all financial aid to South Africa, expelled its ambassador, and falsely claimed that the government is conducting a genocide against white Afrikaners.

Last week, the US welcomed as refugees 59 white South Africans who claim they were persecuted in their home country.

The South African presidency says Ramaphosa will discuss “bilateral, regional, and global issues of interest" with Trump.

He’s accompanied by several government officials including Agriculture Minister, John Steenhuisen, who is also leader of the Democratic Alliance, the second largest party in the government of national unity.

While in Washington, Ramaphosa is also expected to discuss business opportunities for the companies of South African-born, Elon Musk, who has become one of Trump’s close allies and advisors.

