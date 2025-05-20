Skip to main content
Welcome to Africanews
Please select your experience
">
En
Fr
News
Join us
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Live
weather
Close
Watch Live
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Weather
Breaking News
Close
News
Pix of the Day: May 20, 2025
Trucks load with humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip are seen at the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Israel, Tuesday May 20, 2025
-
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Africanews
Last updated:
1 hour ago
Gaza attack
You may also like
Key witnesses recall Sean "Diddy" Combs' violent outbursts in sex traffcking trial
Genocide? Even Afrikaner farmers laugh at Trump's claims
South Africa's president in United States to 'reset' relations with Washington
Most read
02:46
ECOWAS team leaves Guinea-Bissau after threat of expulsion
03:42
Kenya: protests rock Kakuma refugee camp amid US humanitarian aid cuts
01:49
Gabon's military leader announces he will run for president
You may also like
Key witnesses recall Sean "Diddy" Combs' violent outbursts in sex traffcking trial
Genocide? Even Afrikaner farmers laugh at Trump's claims
South Africa's president in United States to 'reset' relations with Washington
Most read
02:46
ECOWAS team leaves Guinea-Bissau after threat of expulsion
03:42
Kenya: protests rock Kakuma refugee camp amid US humanitarian aid cuts
01:49
Gabon's military leader announces he will run for president
On the same subject
NEWS
Go to video
WHO approves landmark pandemic agreement to improve response in event of future pandemic
NEWS
01:05
Freed Israeli hostage urges Government to end war
PICS OF THE DAY
Go to video
Pix of the Day: May 19, 2025
NEWS
01:18
Former U.S. president diagnosed with cancer
NEWS
01:31
Mexican tall ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, killing 2 crew members
NEWS
01:11
UN humanitarian chief dismisses US alternative aid plan for Gaza
More stories
South Africa
South Africa's president in United States to 'reset' relations with Washington
Switzerland
WHO approves landmark pandemic agreement to improve response in event of future pandemic
Honduras
US-funded flight returns self-deported immigrants to Honduras
By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our
Cookies policy page
..
Ok
Go to video
WHO approves landmark pandemic agreement to improve response in event of future pandemic
01:05
Freed Israeli hostage urges Government to end war
Go to video
Pix of the Day: May 19, 2025
01:18
Former U.S. president diagnosed with cancer
01:31
Mexican tall ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, killing 2 crew members
01:11
UN humanitarian chief dismisses US alternative aid plan for Gaza