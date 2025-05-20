Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Pix of the Day: May 20, 2025

Trucks load with humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip are seen at the Kerem Shalom Crossing in southern Israel, Tuesday May 20, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

Gaza attack

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..