Kyiv residents share mixed views on first direct Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Russian delegate in Istanbul to discuss peace deal with Ukraine   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Kyiv

Kyiv residents had mixed opinions on Friday about the first direct Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Vsevolod Shal, a local resident, expressed his approval of the prisoner swap, saying that it's "essential."

"Families are waiting for them," he added. Both sides agreed on a large prisoner swap after their meeting, but they clearly remained far apart on key conditions for ending the fighting.

In Istanbul, Kyiv and Moscow agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each, according to the heads of both delegations, in what would be their biggest such swap.

Lubov Petrenko, another resident of the Ukrainian capital, said she has no "confidence" in the success of the talks.

She stressed that European countries along with the U.S. should impose further pressure on Russia. "Ukraine cannot do it alone, because we want to, we strive for it. But not everything is in our hands," she said.

