Cardinals Gather to Choose Pope Francis’ Successor

Vatican analyst Reverend Tom Reese explains the challenges facing the over 130 cardinals who will have to gather next week to choose the next Pope. They are divided on issues such as the blessing of same-sex marriages, the handling of the sex abuse crisis and the role of women in the church.

But Reese is convinced that they will also look for someone who will respect the legacy of Pope Francis and attempt to continue his work. "We're not going to find anybody like Pope Francis, there's just nobody like him," he added.

Even though cardinals don’t campaign for the job of pope, there are always front-runners going into a conclave to choose the next pontiff. These so-called “papabile” are cardinals who have what are regarded to be the qualities to be pope.

While any baptised Roman Catholic male is eligible, only cardinals have been selected since 1378. The winner must receive at least two-thirds of the votes from those cardinals who are under age 80 and thus eligible to participate in the balloting.

The sacred and secretive process is no popularity contest, but rather considered to be the divinely inspired election of Christ’s Vicar on Earth by the princes of the church.