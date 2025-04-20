Tasha Smith talks 'Desire: A Temptations Story,' working with Michelle Buteau

Tasha Smith says she’s proud of the way Lifetime has elevated their TV films.

“I'm so proud of the stories that Lifetime is telling. I'm so proud that so many actresses like myself, like Adrian Holmes, like Gabourey Sidibe – I mean, all of us get a chance to tell different kinds of stories. I feel like they're elevating the kind of storytelling they're doing, elevating the esthetic of a TV movie. I'm proud of ‘Desire,’ which I produced with my dear friends, oh, my dear friends, Derrick Williams, Adriane Williams,” said Smith, most recognized for her role in Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married?” films. “I'm proud of what Lifetime is doing for Black movies.”

According to the film’s synopsis, “’Desire’ follows inspirational talk show host Kendra (Tasha Smith) who is at the top of her game when she faces the tragic loss of her mother. At the urging of her team, Kendra takes time off to heal her soul and while on vacation, Kendra meets the man of her dreams, Malcolm (Adrian Holmes). Taken by his charm and good looks, Kendra gives into her desires and becomes caught up in a whirlwind romance and spontaneously marries Malcolm. Once the newlyweds return home, truths about Malcolm’s past start to come to light and he leads Kendra down a dangerous path.”

“Desire: A Temptations Story" premieres Sunday, April 19. Smith’s character is a total turn around from playing Marley on Netflix’s “Survival of the Thickest” starring Michelle Buteau.

“Like for me to be able to go from being funny, you know, bad- behind-Marlee, to being this vulnerable character that's dealing with loss, vulnerability, abandonment, you know, wanting love, finding love after the loss of the greatest love in her life, which was her mom, it was very much a different tone, but it was exciting that I get a chance to play like that,” said Smith who frequently directs TV episodes.