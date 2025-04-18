Rwanda agrees to give safe passage to SADC forces leaving the DRC

Rwanda has agreed to give safe passage to Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces. This was confirmed by the Rwandan Minister for Foreign Affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe who confirmed this was at the request of SADC who requested to use the eastern African territory as they exit the war-ravaged eastern Congo.

Kigali has in the past been critical of the SADC forces positioned in Congo straining its relations with South Africa.

The SADC forces have suffered a number of casualties in the previous months from the ongoing war.

The force of several thousand peacekeeping troops from South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania had been sent to eastern Congo by the SADC in 2023 to help the Congolese government pacify a mineral-rich region plagued by various insurgencies.

The troops failed to stop the lightning assaults starting in January by the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels that have claimed several key cities and that left several peacekeepers dead, eroding support for the mission in the donor countries.

The SADC leadership announced their withdrawal earlier this month. The SADC mission was part of a myriad of forces operating in the mineral-rich region plagued by decades of armed violence.

They include Congolese government soldiers, foreign mercenaries, a United Nations peacekeeping force and more than 100 groups that are fighting for power, land and valuable mineral resources.

Others try to defend their communities. Some armed groups have been accused of mass killings targeting ethnic groups.

The M23 rebels are supported by about 4,000 troops from neighboring Rwanda, according to U.N. experts, and at times have vowed to march as far as Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, over 1,000 miles away.

Rwanda has rejected charges, including by the Congolese government and U.N experts, that it backs M23 in eastern Congo, a region that is now one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises with more than 7 million people displaced.

The withdrawal of SADC troops comes after the M23 took control of eastern Congo’s main city of Goma and seized the second largest city, Bukavu, in offensives over the past two months.

Fourteen South African soldiers, and at least three from Malawi, were killed in January in the fighting. The United Nations later evacuated a group of critically injured South African.