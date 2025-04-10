Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tanzania's opposition leader Tundu Lissu arrested after rally

Exiled Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu gives an interview to The Associated Press in Tienen, Belgium on Friday, March 19, 2021.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Virginia Mayo/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Tanzania

Prominent Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu was arrested Wednesday after addressing a political rally. In a statement on X his party called the Chadema party said: "So far, the exact reasons for his arrest have not been made clear.

Party leaders are closely monitoring the situation to determine the reasons for his arrest and his current whereabouts." Recent months have seen a spike in attacks on opposition figures. The rally in Mbinga was one of many across the country aimed at mobilizing voters and demanding reform ahead of the upcoming general election.

As tensions rise ahead of the vote, human rights groups and critics are questioning the government's commitment to political freedoms. Many fear that without significant reforms, Tanzania's elections may not be free or fair, undermining the legitimacy of the entire process.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..