Tanzania's opposition leader Tundu Lissu arrested after rally

Prominent Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu was arrested Wednesday after addressing a political rally. In a statement on X his party called the Chadema party said: "So far, the exact reasons for his arrest have not been made clear.

Party leaders are closely monitoring the situation to determine the reasons for his arrest and his current whereabouts." Recent months have seen a spike in attacks on opposition figures. The rally in Mbinga was one of many across the country aimed at mobilizing voters and demanding reform ahead of the upcoming general election.

As tensions rise ahead of the vote, human rights groups and critics are questioning the government's commitment to political freedoms. Many fear that without significant reforms, Tanzania's elections may not be free or fair, undermining the legitimacy of the entire process.