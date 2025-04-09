Three American citizens who attempted coup in DRC back in US custody

Following their death sentences from a military tribunal in September 2024, the three Americans who unsuccessfully attempted a coup against the government of President Felix Tshisekedi are now back in US custody and will serve their sentences in the US.

Among the three Americans was 21-year-old Marcel Malanga, son of opposition figure Christian Malanga, who led the foiled coup attempt that targeted the presidential palace in Kinshasa.

The elder Malanga, who livestreamed from the palace during the attempt, was later killed while resisting arrest, Congolese authorities said. Marcel Malanga has said his father forced him to take part.

Also repatriated were Tyler Thompson Jr., 21, a friend of the younger Malanga who flew to Africa from Utah for what his family believed was a free vacation, and Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, 36, who is reported to have known Christian Malanga through a gold mining company.

"We also strongly condemn the armed attacks of May 19th and support the DRC authorities in holding those responsible appropriately accountable. At the same time, we seek consistent, compassionate, humane treatment and a fair legal process on behalf of those U.S. citizens," said Tammy Bruce, State Department Spokesperson.

The pardon and repatriation came amid efforts by Congolese authorities to sign a minerals deal with the U.S. in exchange for security support in the fight against rebels in eastern DRC.

Since January, the Congolese armed forces have been struggling to contain a rapid offensive by the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group in North and South Kivu provinces