US Africa command warns against withdrawing troops from the continent

As the United States under President Donald Trump reassesses its military engagement in various parts of the world, the head of the US Africa Command, has laid out the case for maintaining troops on the continent.

General Michael E Langley says USAFRICOM engagement in Africa is crucial for countering threats to the US, while at the same time strengthening partnerships and promoting stability.

"Africa remains a nexus theatre from which the United States cannot shift its gaze. It is home to terrorists who take advantage of conditions in Africa to grow and export their ideology,” he told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Langley said USAFRICOM was acutely aware that “if ISIS and al-Qaeda groups continue their expansion, they will pose a direct threat to the US homeland”.

He said the force works to make informed decision to address challenges and capitalise on identified opportunities.

“It is where the Chinese Communist Party actively works to change international rules-based order as a stepping stone to become the global hegemon. And it's where the Russian Federation seizes opportunities created by chaos and instability,” he said.

“We must deter these nations and their malign actors from their goals,” Langley added.

The meeting comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Brussels seeking to reassure NATO allies about the US commitment to the alliance.

Allies in the military alliance have expressed concern about any reduction of American troops or support in the region.

The US defence department has, however, not made public any proposal to cut force levels there.