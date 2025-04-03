FIFA president visits California stadium to host new Club World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted the global significance and inclusive ethos of the new Club World Cup on a visit to the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

It is to be one of the competition’s 12 host venues for the inaugural tournament which takes place from 14 June to 13 July.

“We (have) known (for) almost 100 years which country is the best country in the world in soccer, since 1930,” he said.

“It was about time that we come out with a competition which will determine which club, which team, is the best team in the world.”

Thirty-two clubs from all six FIFA confederations, including four teams from Africa, will take part in competition.

Millions of fans from around the world are expected to attend the tournament’s 63 matches, with billions more watching them remotely.

Infantino also paid tribute to the first responders and those in the Los Angeles, Pasadena-Altadena community affected by the devastating January wildfires.

As a token of appreciation, FIFA donated two tickets per first responder for Club World Cup matches staged at the Rose Bowl Stadium.