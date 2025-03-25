Sarkozy faces 10 Years in prison in Libyan campaign trial

After ten weeks of trial, French financial prosecutors are set to present their case against former President Nicolas Sarkozy and his co-defendants, including three ex-ministers, starting Tuesday afternoon. The prosecution will outline its sentencing requests over two and a half days, with final recommendations expected on Thursday evening.

Sarkozy, 70, is accused of striking a "corruption pact" with Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in late 2005 to finance his victorious 2007 presidential campaign—an allegation he has denied from the outset. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's Testimony Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of Muammar Gaddafi, claims he was pressured by Sarkozy's intermediaries to alter his testimony regarding the alleged Libyan financing of the 2007 campaign.

What’s at Stake? Sarkozy is on trial for corruption, embezzlement, illegal campaign financing, and criminal conspiracy. He faces up to 10 years in prison, a €375,000 fine, and up to five years of ineligibility from public office. Given the gravity of the charges, prosecutors may seek an immediate detention order, meaning Sarkozy could be jailed even if he appeals. His defence will begin its arguments on March 31. Evidence and Allegations

The prosecution will review key events, including Sarkozy’s three trips to Libya in late 2005 as interior minister—alleged to be when the "corruption pact" was sealed. Investigators have also traced €6 million in Libyan funds transferred to accounts linked to intermediary Ziad Takieddine, who later fled to Lebanon. Further evidence includes the diaries of former Libyan Oil Minister Shukri Ghanem, who mysteriously died in 2012. His notes from April 2007 mention €6.5 million in payments "to Sarkozy".

Additionally, the prosecution will highlight Gaddafi's state visit to Paris in 2007 and the controversial 2012 escape of Bechir Saleh, a key Libyan official, allegedly facilitated by Sarkozy’s allies. Electronic Tagging Already convicted in a separate corruption case, Sarkozy has been serving a one-year sentence under house arrest with an electronic ankle bracelet since February 7.