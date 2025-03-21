Human Rights Festival highlights global efforts and Fulani struggles

At this year’s International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights, 12 impactful films were awarded, each offering a powerful reflection of the pulse of global societies. The selection highlighted the diverse initiatives being implemented across the world in response to ongoing challenges. While the world grapples with a myriad of issues, these efforts serve as a reminder of the work being done to restore hope for a better future.

Maïmouna Ba, founder of the ‘Maman Sahélienne’ Foundation, explained her commitment to community-driven change: "The ‘Maman Sahélienne’ Foundation is the result of a long process of personal commitment and a deep understanding of the needs within our communities. There is no alternative to engagement when it comes to rebuilding our societies and keeping hope alive. The way to preserve hope is to recognize the challenges faced by civil society organizations (CSOs) and ensure their efforts are coordinated and their responses aligned."

The festival also turned its attention to the devastating situation in Burkina Faso, where last week, disturbing footage emerged showing the massacre of dozens of Fulani civilians in Solenzo. The army and its civilian auxiliaries, the Volunteers for the Defence of the Homeland, have been accused of involvement in the brutal attack.

Maïmouna Ba shared her personal frustration and anger over the violence, particularly as she belongs to the Fulani community herself:"I feel immense frustration because, unfortunately, I am from this community myself. I feel powerless because these are actions over which I have no control. I also feel anger because this should never happen. Human life should never be trivialized. No one should be killed, for any reason—let alone for reasons we can't even comprehend."

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has faced a relentless wave of attacks by jihadist armed groups across most of its territory. The Fulani community, often accused of forming a majority of these groups, has been one of the most stigmatised groups in the region.