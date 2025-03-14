UEFA to enter discussions with football authorities on penalty double touch rule

European soccer governing body, UEFA, says it will enter discussions with world football authorities about whether penalties scored should stand when double touches are unintentional.

The talks come after a goal by Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez was controversially ruled out when he touched the ball twice, although barely, while taking his kick.

The referee initially allowed the goal to stand, but Real Madrid players asked him to check on a double touch. After viewing video footage, he quickly reversed the original call.

The double touch rule exists to keep players from moving the ball closer to the goal on penalties.

The rule by the International Football Association Board, IFAB, says that “the ball is in play when it is kicked and clearly moves”.

It says the kicker is then not allowed to play the ball again until it has touched another player.

Atletico Madrid went on to lose its Champions League shoot-out to its city rivals, Los Blancos, on Wednesday.

Atletico’s coach Diego Simeone was livid at a post-match press conference.

“Did anyone here see Julián touching the ball twice? Raise your hand if you did. Any hands up? Come on, come on, any hands up? Did anyone see Julián touching the ball twice? No one? No one,” he said.

UEFA said in a statement they will begin working on the possibility of a potential rule change because of the incident. They also said Atletico Madrid had raised the issue with them.

Álvarez has not yet spoken publicly about his penalty shot.

Real Madrid will now play Arsenal in the quarter-finals.