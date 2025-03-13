Welcome to Africanews

Emotion and power of sport on Day 4 of Special Olympics World Games in Turin

Opening of 2015 Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jae C. Hong/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Special Olympics

On Day 4 of the Special Olympics World Games in Turin, emotion and power of sport was on show among the athletes taking part.

Figure skater Tyrell Sykes from South Africa is taking part in the Games for the second time and is happy to be back in action.

"Representing South Africa is a good thing, like you're representing your people, you have to represent who you are, where you come from, you see,” he said.

Sykes says the message of the Special Olympics is to “never give up, if I can do it, so they can do it, and never give up on what you are doing.”

Australian alpine skier, Mikaela Williams’ whole family had come over to support her and were overjoyed at her Silver medal.

An athlete from Sweden’s described the extraordinary impact the Special Olympics has had on his life. He said he hadn’t even been able to stand up properly before he took up sport.

The Special Olympics, held from 9 to 15 March, is the world’s largest sports and humanitarian event.

More than 1,500 athletes from 100 delegations compete in eight sports in an international demonstration of inclusion, acceptance, and unity.

They are Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Snowboarding, Snowshoeing, Floorball, Figure Skating, Speed Skating, and Dance Sport.

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities.

