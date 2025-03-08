Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Web

web

Women rally for equality in Lagos on International Women's Day

Women sing and dance during the International Women's Day celebration at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, March. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Nigeria

Thousands of women in Nigeria marked International Women's Day in Lagos on Friday with a joyful celebration. Many women gathered wearing purple clothing as they danced and carried banners commemorating women's achievements.

The campaign theme for this year, “Accelerate Action," aligns with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a landmark global framework for women’s rights.

Besides celebrating, the event also brought about some reflection. Social worker Fabayo Temiloluwa said the day reminds her that when it comes to politics in Nigeria, “society tends to shut down women, reduces their voices. So, women need to be more intentional, get more informed, be more active in politics."

The United Nations recognised International Women's Day in 1977, but the occasion has its roots in Labour movements of the early 20th century.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..