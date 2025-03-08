Women rally for equality in Lagos on International Women's Day

Thousands of women in Nigeria marked International Women's Day in Lagos on Friday with a joyful celebration. Many women gathered wearing purple clothing as they danced and carried banners commemorating women's achievements.

The campaign theme for this year, “Accelerate Action," aligns with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a landmark global framework for women’s rights.

Besides celebrating, the event also brought about some reflection. Social worker Fabayo Temiloluwa said the day reminds her that when it comes to politics in Nigeria, “society tends to shut down women, reduces their voices. So, women need to be more intentional, get more informed, be more active in politics."

The United Nations recognised International Women's Day in 1977, but the occasion has its roots in Labour movements of the early 20th century.