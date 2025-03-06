With 500 species, Moroccan exotic garden an oasis of biodiversity

A lush oasis of biodiversity, Morocco's Exotic Gardens in the town of Bouknadel bring together tropical and subtropical species from Asia, South America, and Africa.

Created in 1951 by horticultural engineer Marcel François, the garden spans four and a half hectares and is divided into different spaces representing various ecosystems.

The Exotic Gardens feature more than 500 plant species from several countries and regions, including China, South Asia, the Savannah, Congo, Japan, Brazil and Polynesia.

Ibrahim Haddane, the director of the gardens, said the plants "adapt very well to its climatic and geological conditions".

Maintaining these gardens is a daily task. Each plant has specific needs for water, light and temperature.

Some species require special care to survive in a climate that is not their own.

Technical teams monitor plant growth, adjust watering, and protect fragile plants from diseases.

Temperatures in the gardens range from 18°C in winter to 25°C in summer, with a humidity rate between 60 and 70 per cent. The soil is a mix of clay and sand.

"Plants generally go through a biological rest period from late autumn until the end of winter. Now, due to the scarcity of water, these plants are depressed and their growth is sometimes unbalanced," said Marzak Charki who is plant production technician at the gardens.

Water scarcity and global warming are forcing those taking care of them to adapt their methods.

"We use efficient irrigation methods such as drip or sprinkler systems. We also closely monitor the plants and practice biological pest control, avoiding chemical treatments by using insects or animals instead," said Haddane.

New, more drought-resistant plant varieties are also being introduced to limit water consumption.

Each year, about 100,000 visitors explore the Exotic Gardens of Bouknadel, according to Haddane.

They are not just an attraction for visitors, including foreigners, but schools and researchers visit to study botanical diversity and methods for preserving rare plants.

The green spaces are considered a contributor to the development of ecotourism in Morocco, offering an alternative to traditional tours.

The gardens are divided into three main sections, the culture gardens, the nature gardens and the educational gardens.

The culture ones feature Andalusian, Japanese, and Chinese gardens.

The nature gardens include 10 themed spaces. These feature plants from Polynesia, Congo, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, South Asia, the Antilles, the Shrubby Savanna, the Green Ravine, and the Labyrinth.

The Exotic Gardens first opened to the public in 1961.