Nigeria: Ash Wednesday marks Lent's start with prayers for Pope Francis

As Catholics around the world celebrated the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday, congregants in Nigeria took a moment to pray for the well-being of Pope Francis, who has been undergoing treatment due to health challenges.

Father Boniface Ugwo, of St. Francis Catholic Church in Lagos, emphasized that this Lent is an opportune time to "offer special prayers for our Pope Francis."

On Ash Wednesday, faithful Catholics receive ashes in the shape of a cross on their foreheads, a powerful reminder of human mortality.

During his sermon to the congregants, Father Ugwo noted that the Pope's recent hospitalization "highlights our human limitations."

The 88-year-old Pope has been facing various health challenges, particularly respiratory problems, leading to a wave of support from Catholic communities around the world.

In a recent update from the Vatican, it was reported that the Pope had a restful night and woke up shortly after 8 a.m.

He remains in stable condition, though his prognosis is cautious, indicating he is not yet out of danger.

In the morning, he resumed receiving supplemental oxygen through a nasal tube, alternating with a ventilation mask at night as doctors work to improve his breathing for better rest.

This hospitalization, which began on February 14, marks the longest of his 12-year papacy.