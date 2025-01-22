Pope Francis shares story of displaced families in Gaza

Pope Francis said he spoke on the phone with the Catholic parish in Gaza and reported that the displaced people hosted in the venue were finally eating "lentils and chicken" after the ceasefire and not only vegetables.

The Pontiff told the brief story to the thousands of faithful gathered in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican for the general audience on Wednesday morning.

The Pope was referring to the Holy Family church in Gaza, run by the Argentine Father Gabriel Romanelli and Egyptian Father Yusuf Asad.

According to the Pope, the parish is hosting 600 displaced people.

The church is very closed to the Jabalia neighbourhood that suffered heavy bombings by the Israeli army.