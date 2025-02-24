Pope Francis showing "early signs" of kidney failure, according to Vatican

It was a quiet night at Gemelli hospital in Rome, where Pope Francis has been battling pneumonia and a complex lung infection for the past ten days.

But according to latest statements from the Vatican, the 88-year-old pontiff is now also in an early stage of kidney failure.

According to the Holy See, the Pope had slept well and even attended mass from his apartment in the hospital on Sunday.

However, blood analyses showed that he had signs of early kidney failure, which is for now "under control".

Francis was initially hospitalised on 14 February for bronchitis.

He then developed pneumonia in both lungs.

Concern for the head of the Catholic Church also stems from the fact that he had part of one lung removed when he was younger.

The Pope has experienced a series of health problems over the past few years, ranging from respiratory infections to difficulties walking and colon surgery.

His current hospital stay is the fourth one since 2021.

Meanwhile, prayers and messages of solidarity for Francis poured in from the 1.4 billion Catholics around the world.