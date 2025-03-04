Welcome to Africanews

Rome: Pope Francis remains alert amid respiratory distress recovery

People attend as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, leads the recitation of the Holy Rosary for Pope Francis' health in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, March 3, 2025.   -  
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Vatican

Pope Francis was recuperating on Tuesday morning, from two episodes of acute respiratory distress, requiring a return to noninvasive mechanical ventilation.

The Vatican explained that these episodes were triggered by a significant accumulation of mucus in his lungs and bronchial spasms.

Two bronchoscopies were conducted to clear the excessive secretions.

Despite these challenges, Pope Francis remained alert and engaged with his medical team.

The prognosis is still cautious, indicating that he is not yet out of danger.

Doctors did not confirm his stability, but the reference to the crises in the past tense suggests that those episodes have passed.

Pope Francis was up and receiving therapy on Monday after apparently overcoming a setback in his recovery from pneumonia. 

The 88 year old pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14th for bronchitis and diagnostic tests.

Additional sources • Other agencies

