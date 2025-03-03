Israeli prime minister appears in court as his corruption trial resumes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to the stand in a Tel Aviv court on Monday as his long-running trial for alleged corruption resumed.

He is answering to charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in three separate cases, becoming the first sitting leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in Israel’s history.

Netanyahu is accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of cigars and champagne from a Hollywood producer in exchange for assistance with personal and business interests.

He also faces allegations that he promoted advantageous regulations for media moguls in exchange for favourable coverage of himself and his family.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing, describing the accusations as fake and a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media and a biased legal system out to topple his lengthy rule.

The three corruption cases were first filed against him in 2019 and the trial began in May 2020. The testimony is yet another low point for Netanyahu, who is the country’s longest-serving leader.

He also faces an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Israel’s war against Hamas.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 people took to the streets of Jerusalem on Sunday night calling for an end to the war and a deal to release all hostages still in Gaza.

Demonstrators held signs reading “we are all hostages”, while one protester wore a mask depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dressed in a prison uniform.

Critics accuse Netanyahu of extending Israel’s offensive war in the enclave to avoid facing the trial and maintain his stay in power.

Under Israeli law, he is not required to resign unless convicted by the Supreme Court, a process that could take several months.