UN rights office accuses M23 of summarily executing children in DRC

The United Nations Rights Office is accusing the M23 rebels of summarily executing children in Bukavu.

Speaking to journalists in Geneva on Tuesday, the U.N. Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani voiced concern for journalists, human rights defenders and members of civil society organizations who are seeking protection from reprisals by M23.

South of Bunia, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels now control Goma, the capital of North Kivu province and the largest city in eastern Congo.

The rebels over the weekend also seized Bukavu, capital of South Kivu province, after rapid military advances in recent days. Congolese forces have put up little resistance.

"We do not have an overall figure" regarding the number of children executed, but "we have a large number of reports" that "need to be verified," she stated, emphasizing that many videos related to the situation are circulating on social media. Shamdasani explained that in Bukavu, "three boys were killed during an altercation with M23 members, according to information gathered from reliable sources."

Reportedly, the three children had "collected weapons" they had found. "They were intercepted by M23," who asked them to return the weapons, the spokesperson detailed: "They refused and were killed."

Congolese authorities see M23 rebels as a Rwandan proxy army. The rebels are backed by some 4,000 troops from Rwanda, according to evidence collected by United Nations experts.

Uganda and Rwanda have entered the conflict in eastern Congo since 1996, sometimes competing for influence among rebel groups opposed to Congo's government.

Congo’s neighbors also have been accused of illegally exploiting the country’s vast mineral wealth, including gold and coltan. Facing pressure from M23, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi recently sought the help of allies in the region.

Troops from Burundi, with its own tense relations with Rwanda, were sent to fight alongside Congolese forces. Troops from Tanzania were also deployed under the banner of a regional bloc.