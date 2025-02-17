Pope Francis hospitalised for respiratory infection

Pope Francis is currently reported to be in critical condition, with the Vatican revealing that his respiratory tract infection has resulted in a "complex clinical procedure," necessitating extended hospitalisation. However, no specific timeline has been provided for the 88 year old's release.

Two Nigerian nuns, Sister Mary Lucy Okwuwulu and Sister Mary Beatrice Nnenji, sat outside the hospital near the statue of John Paul II, offering prayers for the Pope’s recovery.

Sister Mary Lucy expressed their purpose, stating, "We came to pray for our Pope. He is not feeling well, so we came to pray for him."

In her own words, Sister Mary Beatrice reflected on the Pope's condition, saying, "God willing, because no one is strong enough on their own, with age also your health suffers, especially with his workload and the immense efforts he makes. So, God willing, he will persevere. Let’s hope in God—we cannot go against whatever comes."

Later updates reported that the Pope’s fever had subsided and his condition had stabilised. Pope Francis was admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome on Friday, after his week-long battle with bronchitis worsened.