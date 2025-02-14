Aga Khan V meets Portuguese President after father's passing

The Aga Khan V, Prince Rahim al-Hussaini, met with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Lisbon on Thursday. The 50th Hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslim community was welcomed by the president at his residence in the Portuguese capital before they sat down for talks.

Last week, the Aga Khan Development Network and the Ismaili religious community announced the passing of the Aga Khan IV, Prince Karim, who died surrounded by his family. Following his father’s will, Rahim al-Hussaini, aged 53, was named as the next spiritual leader of millions of Ismaili Muslims worldwide.

The Aga Khan is considered a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad by his followers and is regarded as a head of state by the Ismaili community.