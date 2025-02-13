Ivory Coast: Laurent Gbagbo's party contests the conviction of its officials

The Ivorian justice system sentenced Damana Adia, also known as Pickass, and Koua Justin, two officials from the PPA-CI, to ten years in prison without bail for public disorder and incitement to insurrection related to the pre-election violence of 2020.

The secretary general of Laurent Gbagbo's party claims this is a political maneuver by the government to weaken their faction.

Tchéïdé Gervais, Secretary General of the PPA-CI, expressed outrage over these tailored sentences aimed at keeping key figures in Gbagbo's camp suppressed.

He stated that the PPA-CI, which supports Gbagbo as its candidate for the October 2025 presidential election, believes the ruling party is attempting to eliminate any rivals that could obstruct its pursuit of perpetual power.

The Ivorian public prosecutor, however, argues that the scheduling of the trial for Mr. Damana Pickass, Koua Justin, and their co-defendants, occurring just months before the 2025 presidential election, was not influenced by the electoral calendar, a claim the PPA-CI disputes.

Tchéïdé Gervais further noted that the lawyers for the convicted individuals have filed an appeal, and the party will support and mobilize for them, urging the government to stop imprisoning PPA-CI officials.

He emphasized that they will remain focused on preparing for Laurent Gbagbo's presidential campaign. Additionally, the secretary general of Gbagbo's party confirmed that the opposition is collaborating to address a potential candidacy from President Alassane Ouattara, although it is not yet time to discuss a unified opposition candidate.

It is important to mention that the former Ivorian president is currently facing a conviction.