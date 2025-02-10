Dangote oil refinery to reach full capacity in 30 days

nigeria economy
Nigeria’s Dangote Oil Refinery, the largest in Africa, is set to begin full operations in the next 30 days. Located in Lagos, this 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery was built by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote and aims to transform the country’s energy landscape.
Since starting operations in January last year, the refinery has produced diesel, naphtha, and jet fuel, with petrol production beginning in September. This move is part of Nigeria's strategy to reduce reliance on imported refined products and strengthen its domestic fuel supply.
However, securing a consistent supply of crude locally has been a challenge for the refinery. Once it reaches full capacity, Dangote’s refinery is set to compete with European refiners and potentially export products across Africa and beyond.
As it continues to ramp up production, the refinery promises to be a game-changer, creating jobs and boosting Nigeria’s economy while reducing its fuel import costs.
