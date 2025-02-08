Cameroon sugarcane strike turns violent over wages

Over 150 hectares of sugarcane fields have been destroyed in Cameroon due to violent clashes between workers at the Société Sucrière du Cameroun (SOSUCAM) and police. The unrest, which erupted earlier this week, stems from protests over harsh working conditions, low wages, and demands for better labour practices.

Workers have denounced what they describe as slavery-like conditions, pointing to the physical toll of cutting sugarcane in difficult conditions for little pay. One anonymous worker shared that while the job is gruelling, they endure it because they have no choice. “It’s like slavery with pay,” they said, highlighting the poor wages and heavy workloads. The worker also pointed out that dense sugarcane fields make the work even harder, and much of the land no longer yields productive crops due to its proximity to urban areas.

The situation escalated after workers staged a strike, citing delays in salary payments. The protests turned violent, resulting in one death and several injuries, including police officers. According to the mayor of Nkoteng, where the violence occurred, around 20 people have been arrested, and SOSUCAM’s operations have been at a standstill for nearly ten days. The city is now heavily militarized, with many activities slowed down as tensions remain high.

Kanga Esaïe Hubert, the mayor of Nkoteng, confirmed the deadly altercation and described the damage caused during the unrest, including vehicle vandalism. He added that the workers had a list of demands, some of which have been met, while others are still pending.

The images of the violence sparked outrage across the political spectrum in Cameroon. In response to the ongoing unrest, SOSUCAM, a subsidiary of the French group Somdiaa, announced on Friday that it would increase workers’ salaries and monthly bonuses. This move aims to address some of the grievances, but many workers remain sceptical until their broader demands are fully met.