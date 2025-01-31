Senegal's Habib Beye named head coach of French club, Rennes

Former Senegalese international footballer, Habib Beye, has been appointed head coach at French club, Stade Rennais.

The former Newcastle and Marseille defender replaces Argentinian coach, Jorge Sampaoli.

He was sacked after the team suffered 7 defeats in 10 games since he his appointment in November last year.

This saw the club drop to 16th place in the Ligue 1 standings, a relegation spot.

Beye’s contract will run until the end of the season, with an option to extend it for another year.

He previously managed French club, Red Star, overseeing their path to promotion to Ligue 2 last year.

The footballer turned coach won 44 caps with Senegal from 2001 to 2008, playing for several European clubs before ending his career in 2012.

Beye, who takes charge of training from Friday, has described it as a “real privilege” to be joined the Brittany-based club.