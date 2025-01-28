ICC prosecutor seeking arrest warrants for crimes in Sudan's Darfur region

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced Monday that his office will be seeking arrest warrants for those accused of atrocities in Sudan’s West Darfur region.

Karim Khan told the United Nations Security Council that crimes are being committed in Darfur “as we speak and daily” and are being used as a weapon of war.

He said that conclusion is the result of “a hard-edged analysis” based on evidence and information collected by his office.

Sudan plunged into conflict in April 2023, when long-simmering tensions between its military and paramilitary leaders broke out in the capital, Khartoum, and spread to other regions, including the vast western Darfur region.

Khan has previously said there are grounds to believe that both the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Force may be committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide in Darfur.

Both sides have denied the accusations.

The RSF was born out of the notorious Janjaweed Arab militias that was the main protagonist in genocide and war crimes in the Darfur two decades ago.

Up to 300,000 people were killed at the time and 2.7 million were driven from their homes.

Khan told the council there are “very clear echoes” in the current conflict of what happened then.

He said “the pattern of crimes, the perpetrators, the parties, tracked very closely with the same protagonists, the same targeted groups as existed in 2003”, which at the time led the Security Council to refer Darfur to the ICC.

“It’s the same communities, the same groups suffering, a new generation suffering the same hell that has been endured by other generations of Darfuris, and this is tragic.”

Khan gave no details on the specific crimes or the people the ICC now wants arrested.

Sierra Leone, speaking on behalf of states party to the ICC's Rome Statute, denounced the persistent impunity since 2003 and urged Sudan to cooperate fully with the court to protect the victims.

“The current violence demonstrates the urgent need for accountability for both past and present crimes. We call on the Sudanese authorities to fulfil their obligations under solution 1593 by cooperating fully with the ICC,” said Michael Imran Kanu, Freetown’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

Sudan’s former president, Omar al Bashir, and other officials are still wanted by the ICC for crimes committed in the early 2000s.