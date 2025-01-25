Yemen’s Houthi rebels free detainees amid ongoing conflict

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have released 153 war detainees, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The release, confirmed on Saturday, is seen as a potential step towards restarting negotiations aimed at ending Yemen's decade-long conflict. Previous prisoner swaps have been part of efforts to bring about a lasting peace in the region.

However, the announcement comes just days after the Houthis detained seven Yemeni workers employed by the United Nations, raising concerns over the continuing instability.

Iscander Saeed, a spokesman for the ICRC in Yemen, explained that the release was conducted at the request of the National Committee for Prisoners. The ICRC facilitated the process, ensuring the detainees were verified and in contact with their families. Saeed added, "We conducted private interviews to verify their identities, ensure they are in touch with their families, and confirmed they were ready to return home by land."

The detainees, who had been visited by Red Cross staff in Sanaa, also received medical check-ups and other forms of assistance before their release.

One of the freed prisoners, Mohamed Qahtan al-Idrisi, shared his relief after spending six years in captivity. “I am very happy to be released from prison. I thank everyone who contributed to our release, especially Mr. Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and I also thank the Red Cross for their cooperation,” he said.

The war in Yemen, which has claimed more than 150,000 lives, has led to one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Despite recent releases, the ongoing conflict continues to create immense suffering for civilians caught in the crossfire.