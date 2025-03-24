U.S. airstrikes kill key Houthi leaders amid escalating tensions

The United States has intensified airstrikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels, claiming the elimination of key figures, including their top missile commander.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz stated that American forces have targeted Houthi leadership, communications centers, weapons factories, and drone production facilities.

The airstrikes, now in their tenth consecutive day, follow Houthi attacks on commercial shipping and threats to resume targeting vessels in the Red Sea. Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched over 100 strikes on merchant ships, resulting in the sinking of two vessels and the deaths of four sailors.

One recent strike reportedly hit a building in a western district of the capital, Sanaa, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others. The U.S. maintains that these operations aim to deter Houthi aggression and send a clear message to Iran, the group's main supporter.

President Donald Trump has declared that Iran will be held accountable for any attacks by the Houthi group in Yemen, as the U.S. escalates its military operations in the Middle East.