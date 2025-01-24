Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit: Driving Energy Access Across Africa

Delphos has taken on a pivotal role as a strategic advisor to PowerGen Renewable Energy, guiding the establishment of an innovative renewable energy platform aimed at significantly expanding electricity access across Africa. Announced on January 20, 2025, the initiative is backed by leading international impact investors such as InfraCo, IFU, EDFI, AfDB’s SEFA, and PIDG, the first phase of the transaction has already secured critical funding. This capital will drive the deployment of 120 MW of renewable energy solutions, including battery storage, targeting underserved regions in Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with plans to expand across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Aaron Cheng, CEO of PowerGen, remarked, “We are excited to partner with leading impact investors on this transformational transaction to scale renewable energy across Africa.” Bart Turtelboom, CEO of Delphos, added, “This project exemplifies our commitment to achieving universal access to clean energy by 2030, accelerating electrification, and fostering sustainable growth in Africa.”

This announcement coincided with the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where African leaders, global partners, and private stakeholders convened to address the continent’s energy access gap. The summit, held from January 27-28, 2025, aims to electrify 300 million Africans by 2030 through bold reforms, innovative financing, and expanded partnerships.

Key outcomes included the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, outlining policy commitments, and National Energy Compacts from 12 pilot countries, setting targets to expand clean energy and boost economic growth. Since its 2024 launch, Mission 300 has provided electricity to 12 million people and plans to reach 250 million across its pilot nations, underscoring the urgency of Africa’s energy needs.

Renewable energy and technological innovations were emphasized, with plans to increase renewable power in national grids, promote regional energy trade, and expand distributed renewable energy systems. Africa’s abundant natural resources and critical minerals were recognized as vital for driving clean energy transitions, while partnerships like that of Delphos and PowerGen demonstrate how public and private efforts can align to achieve sustainable, low-carbon energy solutions.