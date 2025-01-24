Coach says Vinicius Junior 'wants to make history' at Real Madrid

Upbeat Real Madrid players were seen training on Friday ahead of their La Liga clash against Real Valladolid on Saturday.

They were in a joyful mood after an emphatic 5-1 win against Salzburg on Wednesday, securing a playoff spot in the Champions League.

But that is not the only good news.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti insists Brazilian star Vinicius Junior is not interested in leaving Los Blancos.

The forward has allegedly been offered a record fee of over $300 million dollars by three Saudi Arabian clubs, to tempt him away from Madrid.

"I have direct contact with the player and I'm certain that he's very happy here and, above all, he wants to make history with Real Madrid,” he said.

“Everyone here thinks similar to him: we're happy here and we want to make history."

Vinícius has netted 100 goals in 291 games, won three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues since arriving at Real from Flamengo in 2018.

Vinicius will miss the weekend's match as he serves a two-match suspension, but his absence is not a cause of concern for Ancelotti.

"Not playing tomorrow [Saturday] will be good for him to recover, to work calmly. He will make the most of these days. And he'll be fresh at the key moment," Ancelotti said.

Real Madrid are at the top of the La Liga standings with 46 points from 20 games, two points ahead of second-placed Atlético Madrid.