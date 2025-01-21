Kenyan police patrol streets of Haitian capital

Haiti
Kenyan Police in Haiti conducted patrols around the capital Port-au-Prince on Monday as they looked to intensify the fight against gang violence plaguing the Caribbean nation.
In footage released by the country's presidential service troops were seen conducting both ground patrols and deploying a drone for aerial surveillance.
While lauding the Haitian locals for their cooperation, police superintendent Edwin Kolil said that the patrols will continue until peace returns in Haiti.
"The members of the public in this country are very good. They interact with us each and everyday, they give us information concerning the movements of each and every gang around," he stated.
Kenya deployed 217 more police officers to Haiti on Friday as part of a multinational force to curb the gang violence.
Kenya first sent troops to Haiti in June and the total deployment now exceeds 600.
Kenya's President William Ruto has pledged to deploy 1,000 troops as part of the U.N.-backed force in Haiti.
Gang violence has left more than 700,000 Haitians homeless in recent years, with many crowding into makeshift and unsanitary shelters after gunmen razed their homes.
More than 5,600 people were reported killed across Haiti last year, according to the United Nations.
The number of killings increased by more than 20% compared with all of 2023, according to the U.N. Human Rights Office.
In addition, more than 2,200 people were reported injured and nearly 1,500 kidnapped, it said
