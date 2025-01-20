Tanzania confirms case of Marburg virus disease

the Marburg virus
Tanzania's president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has announced that a sample from an isolated part of the country has tested positive for Marburg disease.
"Laboratory tests conducted at Kabaile Mobile Laboratory in Kagera and later confirmed in Dar es Salaam identified one patient as being infected with the Marburg virus. Fortunately, the remaining suspected patients tested negative with other illnesses,'' Hassan said.
This confirmed case of Marburg virus marks the second outbreak of Marburg virus disease in our country. As you may recall, the first outbreak occurred in March 2023 in the same Kagera region,” she added.
25 other samples were negative. The announcement comes days after the country's health minister said there were no cases of the disease in the country.
The WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said he did not currently see a cause for alarm.
"Considering the low global risk and the strong capabilities of the Tanzanian government, WHO advises against restrictions on trade and travel to the country and as Her Excellency said, Tanzania is open for business."
A highly infectious disease, Marburg virus can be fatal in a majority of cases if not treated.
Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting and in some cases death from significant blood loss.
