Israeli air strikes in Gaza leave 72 dead as ceasefire is delayed

Netanyahu said earlier in the day that a last-minute dispute with Hamas was holding up Israeli approval of a long-awaited ceasefire that would pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip and release dozens of hostages.

Israeli airstrikes, meanwhile, killed at least 72 people in the war-ravaged territory.

The statement from Netanyahu's office signaled complications with the deal shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar announced it was complete.

The Israeli Cabinet was expected to vote on the deal Thursday, but Netanyahu’s office said that officials won’t meet until Hamas backs down, accusing the militant group of reneging on parts of the agreement in an attempt to gain further concessions, without saying which parts.

Hamas triggered the war with its Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack into Israel that killed some 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage.

Israel responded with a fierce offensive that has killed over 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who do not distinguish between civilians and militants but say women and children make up more than half of those killed.

Israel says it has killed over 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence.